Attorney indicted on additional rape charges

A lawyer arrested last month in connection with an alleged string of decades-old sexual assaults in Boston has been accused of committing other attacks in the city around the same time.

June 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live