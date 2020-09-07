Transcript for New audio from police interviews with Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

There is news tonight about the shooting death of breonna Taylor in her own home. ABC news obtaining audio, her boyfriend describing the moment officers broke down the door and opened fire and why he shot back. A police sergeant describing his own version of what happened. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: It remains clear tonight that Louisville metro police were at the wrong home. And in a police interview recorded just hours after the killing in March, the boyfriend who survived the encounter says that he and his girlfriend breonna Taylor had no idea who was trying to break into their apartment. I just let off one shot. Like, I still can't see who it is or anything. So now the door's flying open, and then all of a sudden there's a whole lot of shots. Reporter: The 26-year-old was a local ambulance technician. The true lifesaver. And was killed when police returned gunfire. You see her boyfriend, Kenneth walker, being arrested here, in the parking lot. They tried to charge him with trying to kill police officers, but those charges were dropped. In another newly released interview, we hear from the highest-ranking officer who was at the couple's door trying to execute the no-knock warrant. And do you remember the name of the target on the search warrant? Not offhand. Reporter: His interview happened weeks later and sergeant Jon Mattingly told investigators he couldn't remember whose name was on the warrant or if police announced who they were when they first started banging on the door. You said you guys didn't initially announce. No. The first banging on the door, did not announce. I think after that, we did. After that, each one of them had, "Police, come to the door. Search warrant. Police, search warrant." Reporter: The boyfriend said that one of the officers at the scene approached him while he was in police custody and called what happened a misunderstanding, admitting that they were at the wrong place. None of the officers have been charged. One has been fired. David? All right, thank you, Steve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.