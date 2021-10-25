Author and activist bell hooks dies at 69

Bell hooks has written dozens of books focusing on race, gender and sexuality. Her real name was Gloria Jean Watkins, but she wrote under a pen name after her great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks.

