Transcript for It's back to business for some states in the US

It's great to have you with us on a busy Friday night. I'm Tom llamas in for David. And as we end another week of the coronavirus pandemic, America reach add a grim new milestone. Even as several states lift restrictions and gamble on opening businesses. Tonight we're remembering the lives lost here in the U.S. The number topping 50,000. More than 3,000 since yesterday. Hardest hit New York coming down from the peak, still with 422 deaths in the past 24 hours. The governor is fearing a second wave in the fall, saying this could just be halftime. In Detroit, the sad funeral procession for a 5-year-old, Skylar Herbert, the daughter of two first responders. Georgia, one of the states lifting restrictions. Some business owners eager to open. Others fearing it's too soon. President trump signing the latest aid measure -- $484 billion. Who will it help, and will it save jobs? And with millions out of work, the long leans at food banks like this one here in Miami Lakes, Florida, and the unemployment checks that haven't arrived. Across the country there's strong support for the measures in place, a new poll finding 86% believe social distancing and stay at home orders are responsible policies that save lives. We begin with Steve osunsami in Atlanta, Georgia, speaking with some of the first customers as businesses open their doors. Reporter: This is what re-opening businesses looks like in Georgia tonight. Have you been in contact with any person diagnosed with covid-19 in the last 40 days? Reporter: Taking temperatures at nail salons to make sure customers aren't sick. Wearing plastic shields in beauty shops and wearing masks under those. Keep six feet of social distance at gyms. Nervous, anxiety, all that too, but you know, we all want to come back to work. Reporter: Regina Herschell says after five longs weeks with no way to pay her bills, she was determined to come to work today. If we don't work, we'll be homeless or hungry. And that's not possible, so we got to take this risk. Reporter: This was her first customer in more than a month. I trust my stylist to take the necessary precautions to keep me safe. Reporter: And it's not just Georgia. Authorities in several states are allowing businesses to re-open today and Monday. I don't think it's too soon, no. I think it's about right on Reporter: This is happening as the coronavirus crisis continues, and the death toll in this country reaches 50,000 Americans. In New York state, which has suffered more than any other, they were not opening anything People are talking about potential for the virus to come back in the fall. Which means the game isn't over, which means the game could be just at halftime. So let's make sure we're learning the lessons of what has happened thus far. Reporter: But at the same time in New York City, the FEMA hospital at the javits sent Sr. Expected to close next month, and that Navy hospital ship is leaving next week. Numbers are improving but new York's governor says don't be fooled. If you say, well, we are done, and can't stay in the house anymore. Let's just re-open, just start business tomorrow. Let's go. What happens? That's what happens -- all of the progress we made is gone. Reporter: Even big department stores, like Macy's and gap, that are struggling to survive, say they won't be back up in Georgia just yet even if authorities allow. The protests to re-open economies are picking up. This was at the state capital in Wisconsin today. On the beaches in Ventura county, California, there are crowds. Tonight, authorities are reminding residents that no sunbathing is allowed and you have to keep moving. There's a story out of Michigan that speaks to recovery. The two parents of these twin boys who were born premature at this hospital in Detroit are meeting their twins for the first time. LE. E oh, my gosh! Reporter: Mom and dad tested positive for covid-19. This is the moment when it was safe to hold their children. And in New York tonight, a gift from a retired Kansas farmer to the governor of New York. If you could, would you give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your state? Reporter: A farmer named Dennis sent a mask with this letter, saying he has a wife with diabetes and one lung, but still wanted to help. How beautiful is that? An incredible act right there by that farmer. Steve join us from Atlanta. There in Georgia we will see more businesses allowed to open in the coming days? Reporter: That's right, Tom. On Monday, both movie theaters and restaurants will be allowed to fully re-open, but we've spoken with a number of restaurant owners who tell us that they won't open their dining rooms even though they can because they're more concern about the safety of their customers and their staff. Tom? Steve, thank you. Next to the uproar over president trump's remarking

