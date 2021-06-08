Booster shots for immunocompromised Americans to be recommended soon

More
The first boosters would go to people with cancer, transplants or medications that suppress their immune systems.
4:28 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Booster shots for immunocompromised Americans to be recommended soon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:28","description":"The first boosters would go to people with cancer, transplants or medications that suppress their immune systems.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79301901","title":"Booster shots for immunocompromised Americans to be recommended soon","url":"/WNT/video/booster-shots-immunocompromised-americans-recommended-79301901"}