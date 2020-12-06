Calls for Ohio Senator to resign over comments on African Americans

Ohio state Sen. Stephen Huffman asked if the “colored population” has a higher rate of coronavirus infection because they don’t wash their hands as much.
1:44 | 06/12/20

Calls for Ohio Senator to resign over comments on African Americans

