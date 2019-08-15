Cameron Boyce's family share their story about his life and death

Robin Roberts sat down with the parents of the Disney star, who died of epilepsy, to talk about his condition, his rise to stardom and fond memories.
3:04 | 08/15/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Cameron Boyce's family share their story about his life and death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

