Car crashes down the side of mountain

A woman suffered serious injuries when she and a dog were thrown from a Jeep after it crashed down the side of a mountain in Telluride, Colorado. The dog was found with minor injuries.
0:17 | 10/23/20

At a frightening accident near Telluride Colorado a G tumbling down the side of the mountain. In front of another vehicle there the driver had just stepped out of the vehicle woman in the passenger seat of her dog were thrown from the vehicle she was injured. And is expected to survive. The dog was found by searchers as well alive it okay to.

