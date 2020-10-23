Transcript for Car crashes down the side of mountain

At a frightening accident near Telluride Colorado a G tumbling down the side of the mountain. In front of another vehicle there the driver had just stepped out of the vehicle woman in the passenger seat of her dog were thrown from the vehicle she was injured. And is expected to survive. The dog was found by searchers as well alive it okay to.

