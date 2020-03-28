Transcript for CDC investigating coronavirus death of 17-year-old

As we reported at the top, the mayor of Los Angeles now warning today that what's being seen in New York is coming to L.A. He said, expect to same kind of surge in six days, was his prediction. Tonight, the families across the country sudden will I in crisis with a loved one fighting this, including that Missouri family, five members testing positive. The mother and father in the hospital tonight. And we now hear from their grown son. Matt Gutman on the families and healthcare workers on the front lines now providing emotional support because loved ones are not allowed at the hospital. Reporter: Tonight, chilling new report in the case of that 17-year-old boy outside Los Angeles, who died after contracting covid-19. He had gone to an urgent care for an hmo. He didn't have insurance, so they did not treat him and sent him to av hospital. By the time he got there, it was too late. Reporter: The CDC investigating the teen's exact cause of death. Tonight, the staggering death toll. Coast to coast, at least 1,500 dead and rising. And there on the front lines, the heroes, the paramedics. Jason hold hi just returning to fire in Riverside. After transporting a patient with covid-19. We now have to wear masks and gloves. Reporter: Medical professionals across the county concerned about their physical and mental health. Inside this hospital, each bed in the icu is full with the critically ill. At least 16 people died in that hospital, and all of them are dying without family present. But they're not alone. Overnight we noticed this post by a nurse Carly rice. They're sitting here passing away without loved ones. It honestly breaks my heart. Reporter: Tonight we checked in with Carly. You mentioned that your job is to fix people. Mm-hmm. Reporter: Have you seen people who you can't fix? Very much so. It breaks my heart, it really I'm not used to this amount of death. And it wears you down. Reporter: Haunted by all that death. In her most recent shift, she found a way to help one family say good-bye to a loved one. It's so hard to sit there and hold your patient's hand while their family members are sitting there telling them they love them and it's not good-bye, it's see you later. Reporter: Across the country, nurses like Carly rice offering that critical thing between patients and family. And over the past couple of nights we told you about Jason and his family. Both parents landing in the icu. Tonight, good news. They're off ventilators. They don't need any help breathing and Herr in a standard that's good news. To hear that nurse say, I'm not used to this much death, an extraordinary toll on the doctors and nurses helping families through this that have been separated. We know "The mercy" arrived days from the predicted surge there. Reporter: That's right. The accommodate about 1,000 patients. Looks like they will need them here. The mayor of Los Angeles saying it could look like New York in

