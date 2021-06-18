CDC panel backs Moderna, J & J booster, mixing and matching doses

The CDC&rsquo;s independent panel voted unanimously to recommend both Moderna and Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine boosters for certain populations. The panel also cleared mixing and matching booster doses.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live