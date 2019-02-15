CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to ground turkey spreads to 41 states

The source of the outbreak has yet to be located.
The Salmonella scare rolling tonight the CDC now reporting the outbreak has been linked to raw Turkey products now spread to 41 states 63 new cases 279 people sickened. The source of that outbreak has not been located yet.

