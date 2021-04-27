Chicago grandmother saved by ‘Wordle’

Denise Holt, 80, was being held hostage by a man with a knife. Her granddaughter, who lives in Seattle, alerted the police when her mother failed to send her daily Wordle and authorities saved Holt.

