Transcript for Children of women pregnant on 9/11 reflect on loss

All this week here, ABC news reporting on 20 years since 9/11. And for two decades, Diane sawyer has been reporting on the children of 9/11 and the remarkable mothers who raised them. Tonight, Diane and this 20-year journey that began just after the towers fell. Reporter: 20 years ago, just after 9/11, we gathered young mothers and their new babies. And now, we brought them back and we have the answer to a question -- 20 years later, do those children look at the world through their father's eyes and smile their father's smile? Scott Larsen was a firefighter. His son was 4 years old. I look exactly like my father. Everything from the beauty marks on my face, every single thing, I mean, like, identical. Reporter: His son has become a firefighter at the same firehouse as his dad. Go ahead. Reporter: It would be 13 years after 9/11 that the Larsen children would first hear that recording, the one that confirmed the full measure of their father's bravery that day. This is the sound of his voice on a fire department dispatch. I just got a report from the director of Morgan Stanley. 78 seems to have taken the brunt of this stuff. They say the stairway is clear all the way up, though. All right, 10-4 Scott. Reporter: Carrying his heavy iron tools, he climbs on. What floor are you on? 48 right now. All right, more people are coming up behind you. Reporter: 34 minutes later, the tower collapses. This is so moving. Diane's powerful hour, Friday night, 10:00 P.M. Eastern. I'll be on right before at 9:00 P.M. On the day that changed Diane, robin and I will be here Saturday morning as we remember.

