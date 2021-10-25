Closing arguments set in trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

The defense rested its case on Friday and Maxwell did not take the stand in her own defense. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live