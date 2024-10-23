Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship passenger

A 66-year-old woman fell overboard from Royal Caribbean's Taylor Swift-themed Allure of the Seas ship on Tuesday, authorities said. The ship was sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

October 23, 2024

