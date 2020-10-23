Transcript for Colorado wildfires burn out of control, residents go missing

Next to the massive fires in the two largest in state history are now burning ten miles apart. Several missing tonight, including a couple married 68 years. Families fleeing their homes, passing energy responders heading the her way. Clayton Sandell from the fire tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the east troublesome fire is living up to its name, burning out of control, destroying homes and lives. You can see behind me here, the fire is in the trees. The firefighters call this crowning, and when that happens in these conditions, the fire is virtually unstoppable. Lyle and Marylin Hileman's family believes the couple died in the fire. The couple, married for 68 years, calling their son to say "The big one" had arrived, that they would take their chances in a basement. The sheriff says he is trying to account for about a half dozen missing residents. The fire's intensity also making it hard to even count the number of homes destroyed in a blaze that exploded to more than 170,000 acres in just 48 hours. Firefighters made a valiant effort to save the home behind me, but you can see the fire, the conditions here were just too much and all that is left of that home now is a chimney. High wind warnings continue through tonight, but there's hope a weekend snowstorm will smother the biggest flames. I think it's going to give us a chance to get back on our feet. Reporter: This has been an epic fire season so far. The three largest fires in Colorado history burned within the last few months and two of them are still out of control. Clayton, thank you.

