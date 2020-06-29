Transcript for Congress demands answers over alleged bounties for killing US troops

President trump tonight pushing back against an explosive report, accusing Russia of paying bounties to Taliban fighters for killing U.S. Troops in Afghanistan. President trump insisting he was never briefed. Republicans and Democrats in congress demanding answers tonight. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Reporter: The intelligence was alarming. A military official telling ABC news Russian agents were suspected of paying Taliban militants bounty to target and kill American servicemembers in Afghanistan. A source saying the intelligence was specific enough that the military and CIA took steps to increase security and surveillance of Russian operatives in Afghanistan. And senior officials were briefed, as well. But today, the white house insists president trump still hasn't been briefed himself. And neither the president nor the vice president were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty I tell jeps. Reporter: Reporters then asking, why not? There was not a consensus among the intelligence community, in fact, there were dissenting opinions and it would not be elevated to the president until it was verified. Reporter: But dissenting opinions can be common. Unverified intelligence gets put in front of presidents all the time. It's the nature of intelligence. Doesn't mean it's not important and it doesn't mean it shouldn't be seen by the president. Reporter: Democrats wondering, why wouldn't the president want to know this information? You would think that the minute the president heard of it, he would want to know more instead of denying that he knew anything. Reporter: Republicans had questions, as well. Congresswoman Liz Cheney asking, too, why the president would not have been told and asking why has been done to protect our forces and hold Putin accountable. The white house press secretary was asked if the president had a message for Moscow. She said there was no message for Moscow, because the president hasn't been briefed on it. And Tom, she gave no indication that he wants to be. Tom? Okay, Martha, thank you.

