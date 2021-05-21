Transcript for Construction halted at Amazon facility where 7 nooses were found

Just an awful story. Will Carr, thank you. Construction of a new Amazon facility has now been halted tonight after what was discovered onsite in Windsor, Connecticut. Authorities say a seventh noose has been found. Here's erielle reshef tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the FBI and local authorities investigating after a seventh noose was found at an Amazon construction site in Connecticut. I hope whoever is doing this can grow a conscience. Reporter: Work on that facility in Windsor now suspended after the alarming discovery. The naacp releasing this image. This last incident happening during lunch break, and so many workers had left the area, so it's very difficult, we are working on it, we do have some leads. Reporter: Hundreds of workers are on site each day, and the naacp says many are brought in from out of state. It's kind of ironic -- from lynchburg, Virginia, they were brought on the site, and a lot of individuals from Florida and Texas, Georgia from the south have come up here to work on this particular site. Reporter: Carlos best is an ironworker at the location. Some guys just want to get a paycheck and go home. But personally I - on this job here, I've seen a lot of racism, a lot of things, and it's sad. Reporter: Amazon saying, we continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site. Amazon is offering a $100,000 reward to help catch those responsible. David? Erielle reshef tonight. Thank you.

