Coronavirus testing demands increase across the nation

Many states are asking for more widespread testing as only about 1% of Americans have been tested so far.
2:38 | 04/19/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus testing demands increase across the nation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

