Transcript for Couple married for 72 years reunites after 57 days

Finally tonight here, America strong. We have reported here on the families with loved ones in nursing homes, unable to see them because of the pandemic. Tonight, one couple brought together. Faye and W.D. Brinson in Florida, married 72 years. W.D. Is a World War II Navy he has not seen Faye in 57 days. We'll go real slow. Reporter: Faye is in a nursing home. But the team at the frank wells nursing home organizing a parade to help families who have been separated. Down there about middle way. Reporter: And everyone there knows Faye and W.D. Next section, right down there. Next section. Reporter: The staff, families there, all telling W.D., keep going. His wife is waiting. And then -- Right there. Right there, papa. Hey, Faye! I love you. Reporter: Seeing each other for the first time, 57 days. I love you! She said love you, too. Reporter: Love you, too, she says. And tonight, the brinsons telling us they are grateful for that moment, and for the nursing home caring for Faye and loving her as much as her family does, with her husband sending that message through the window. Faye! I love you! He loves Faye and we love seeing that. Thanks for watching tonight. I'm David Muir. From all of us here, good night.

