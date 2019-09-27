Daily alcohol beverage linked to lower dementia risk in older adults: Study

Researchers at Harvard tested adults older than 72 and reported a reduction by 55 percent; they said those having a daily drink tested better than heavy drinkers and teetotalers.
0:19 | 09/27/19

Comments
Transcript for Daily alcohol beverage linked to lower dementia risk in older adults: Study

