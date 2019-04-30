Transcript for Desperate 911 calls in the Botham Jean shooting

by our Dallas station, WFAA. ABC's Marcus Moore in Dallas tonight. Reporter: For the first time since botham Jean, an innocent man, was gunned down inside his own home, we hear the frantic 911 call. I thought I was in my apartment and I shot a guy thinking that he was -- thinking it was my apartment. You shot someone? Yes, I thought it was my apartment. I'm . Reporter: Offduty officer amber guyger's call for help, obtained exclusively by Dallas station WFAA. Okay, we have help on the way. I know, but I'm -- I'm going to lose my job. Reporter: A desperate-sounding guyger appears to try to comfort the wounded man. Hey bud, hey bud, they're coming, they're coming, I'm sorry, man. I didn't mean to. I'm so sorry. Rushed to the hospital Reporter: 26-year-old Jean rushed to the hospital paramedics unable to save him. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment. Reporter: 19 times guyger tells the dispatcher she thought Jean was in her apartment, which was exactly one floor below. She had just returned home from work. How did I -- I'm so tired. Reporter: Guyger told police she thought Jean was an intruder and that she opened fire when he disobeyed her commands. We listened to the call with the attorney who is representing Jean's family in the civil trial. When I listen to that call, not one time did I hear her say she was in fear of her life. Reporter: David, amber guyger was fired, and she is now facing a murder trial in September. Her attorneys say the evidence will show she is not guilty. David? All right, Marcus Moore

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.