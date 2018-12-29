Transcript for New details emerge in deadly Tinder date

Back now with the terrifying drama in Massachusetts. A woman looking to find love instead finds a knife. ABC's erielle reshep has the story. Reporter: Tonight, shocking new details of a Massachusetts tinder date turned terrifying. Family of 24 year old veterinary assistant Maegan tapley tell ABC news she met 25 year old prolific YouTube body builder ting app. What's up guys? Erich Stelzer here! Reporter: The two ending up in Stelzer's home where he allegedly began stabbing tapley in the face with a knife. Her mother saying she tried desperately to escape through a door and a window. Neighbors hearing screams, calling 911. Officers forcing their way inside the bedroom where Stelzer reportedly claimed he was god and tapley the devil. Police using stun guns on Stelzer four times to try to subdue him. The 6'7" body builder unresponsive soon after. He died at the hospital. His father now demanding answers. He's my son. I want to find out what happened. Reporter: Tapley seriously injured, possibly losing an eye. The police chief commending officers for saving her life. No word on what led to the violent encounter. The three officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the d.a.'s investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.