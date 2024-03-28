Disgraced FTX founder sentenced to 25 years on federal charges

Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay $11 billion for orchestrating one of the biggest cases of financial fraud.

March 28, 2024

