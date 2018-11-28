Transcript for Doctor behind first genetically modified babies: 'I feel proud'

Now the headline generating global backlash tonight. Growing outrage over the reported birth of the world's first genetically modified babies, twin girls. Their DNA was changed. Just today, the doctor said he's proud of his work, revealing there is another baby on the way. Here's ABC's Paula Faris. Reporter: That researcher who claimed he created the world's first genetically engineered babies, boasting today at a medical conference. For this specific case, I feel proud actually. Reporter: The doctor also claiming there is a second pregnancy in his study. Gene editing, which involves altering a section of DNA, could soon be used to fleet life-threatening diseases. But its use on embryos banned in the U.S. And many countries. Much of the scientific community is outraged, saying he violated accepted guidelines. All of those things were ignored in this study and it's extremely disturbing. Reporter: An American professor is also being investigated for his role. Dr. Michael deem of rice university tells the associated press he met the families when they were giving their consent and absolutely believed they understood the risks. He even likened genetic editing to vaccines. And Paula Faris with us tonight. I know there are many people in the scientific community who are concerned about the health, the future of these babies. Reporter: And there's so much that's unknown, David. There's a possibility it could increase the risk for disease. Then they could pass that risk onto future generations, but as for these twins, they will be monitored until they're age 18, at least. A lot of strong opinions on this. Paula, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.