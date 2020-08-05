DOJ attempts to throw out case against Michael Flynn

More
The Department of Justice said that his prosecution and guilty plea centered around lying about his contact to then-Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak was "unjustified."
1:32 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DOJ attempts to throw out case against Michael Flynn

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"The Department of Justice said that his prosecution and guilty plea centered around lying about his contact to then-Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak was \"unjustified.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70565932","title":"DOJ attempts to throw out case against Michael Flynn","url":"/WNT/video/doj-attempts-throw-case-michael-flynn-70565932"}