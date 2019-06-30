Transcript for Donald Trump Jr. shared a tweet questioning Kamala Harris' racial identity

Now to the race for 2020. The uproar over what senator kamala Harris' campaign is calling a racist attack. Donald Trump Jr. Tweeting then deleting. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: It was a raw and personal story about being a black kid in America. There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me. Reporter: But a right wing commentator took offense, questioning senator kamala Harris' racial identity. Tweeting, "Kamala Harris is not an American black. She is half Indian and half Jamaican. I'm so sick of people robbing American blacks like myself of our history." It drew the attention of the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who shared it to his millions of followers, asking, "Is this true? Wow." His spokesperson telling ABC news it was a misunderstanding. That don junior asked the question because he was unaware of Harris' heritage. Adding, "Once he saw that folks were misconstruing the intent of his tweet, he quickly deleted it." The Harris campaign firing back, saying, "This is the same type of racist attack his father used to attack Barack Obama. It didn't work then and it won't work now." Referring to the so-called birther movement that falsely claimed president Obama was not born in the United States. One of its loudest voices, Donald Trump. I want him to show his birth certificate. Reporter: As a candidate for president, trump finally acknowledged Obama was born in Hawaii. Harris' 2020 democratic rivals putting politics aside to come to her defense, and going after the president's son. He tweeted it out and then deleted it like a coward, so he could say, oh, that was just a mistake. But he knows what he's doing. He's giving voice to these racist utterances about senator Harris. Rachel joins us now from Washington. In that show of unity there, almost immediately, we saw so many of senator Harris' rivals come to her defense. Reporter: Whit, so many of the democratic candidates came forward and said they felt like it was their obligation to say something. And senator Harris identifies as a black American, graduated from a historically black university. And she is a member of the first black sorority.

