Dr. Jen Ashton on chance of 2nd cycle of COVID-19

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci said there's a possibility, but will the world be better equipped?
0:28 | 03/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton on chance of 2nd cycle of COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci said there's a possibility, but will the world be better equipped?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69907808","title":"Dr. Jen Ashton on chance of 2nd cycle of COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/dr-jen-ashton-chance-2nd-cycle-covid-19-69907808"}