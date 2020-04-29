Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton weighs in on news about remdesivir

Ask your doctor how Prolia can help strengthen your bones. Your questions tonight. Dr. Fauci talking about remdesivir. Saying the study shows it can speed recovery. Let's bring in Dr. Jen Ashton. You heard Dr. Fauci said it will set a new standard of care. That sounded bold, but you remain cautious? Dr. Fauci said the results of the trial proved proof of concept that remdesivir can block the virus. It will become the standard of care. But a new study just published using remdesivir showed no significant effect. So the nih study finding is encouraging. Many experts find it promising. But international clinical trials are definitely ongoing. Jen, thank you. When we come back, the very welcome image of Tom Hanks. What he's doing now.

