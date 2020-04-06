Drew Brees apologizes for comments about kneeling during National Anthem

The New Orleans Saints quarterback posted an apology on Instagram after earlier comments disagreeing with NFL players who took a knee in protest during the National Anthem.
0:35 | 06/04/20

NFL star drew Brees is apologizing tonight about comments he made about NFL players kneeling in protest during the national anthem. Here's what he said. I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is it shows Several athletes, including many of his own teammates, criticizing the comments, including saints members and Lebron James. Now Brees has posted an apology online on Instagram, writing that the comments were, quote, insensitive and completely messed the mark about how he really feels.

