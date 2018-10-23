Transcript for Early voting sees record-high turnout across Georgia

Now, to the race for the midterms, and tonight, in a sign of how energized voters are across this country, look at this. By this day in the last midterms, four years ago, 1.9 million people had cast their ballots early. Four years later, more than 7 million Americans have voted early. And in Georgia tonight, where there are many long lines, the Republican candidate, the secretary of state Brian Kemp, is facing accusations of trying to sue press the vote. The democratic candidate, Stacey Abrams, if she ones, she would be the first black female governor in the country. ABC's Steve osunsami in Georgia, he's with our teams out across the country with the state of the race. Reporter: At this early voting location in suburban Atlanta, it's at least an hour and a half to snake through these lines on a good day. I'm voting Republican. Reporter: Across the state, they've never seen this before. Already a record 600,000 people have voted. Is there any race you think is driving this the most? I think the governor's a hot race right now. Reporter: Democrat Stacey Abrams could become the first black woman governor in America if she wins. Tonight, "Rolling stone" has released audio of the man she's running against. Republican Brian Kemp is on tape saying that the high early voting concerns him. They have just an unprecedented number of that, which is something that continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote. Reporter: The problem is that Kemp is also the current secretary of state, who supervises elections. I think it's a conflict of interest. I don't think he should be in position to make any decisions relating to election at all. Reporter: Kemp is already accused of stalling 53,000 voter registrations, most of them black voters, because of mismatched addresses, names spelled incorrectly, or using John instead of Jonathan. Sabina Moore says it's happening to her. I'm not going to give up. I'm going to be counted. This is going to be -- this is going to be handled. Reporter: She showed us her license and voter registration, which match, but the state's record show a different address. Brian Kemp says he's just following the law. All right, Steve osunsami with us live tonight from Marietta, Georgia. We know there's a major debate tonight in the governor's race. Brian Kemp will likely be asked about the accusations of voter sue presentation, but his opponent could face quells, as well, about those new images that surfaced today? Reporter: That's right, David. Kemp has been saying that Abrams is too extreme for Georgia, but that flag that she watched burn in 1992 wasn't the current Georgia flag, it was the old flag that included the stars and bars, the confederate battle emblem, which many across this state felt was racially offensive. That flag was changed in 2001. David? All right, we'll be watching that debate right along with us tonight. Steve, thank you.

