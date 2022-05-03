Emails show Ginni Thomas sought to overturn 2020 election results

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged two Arizona lawmakers to help reverse President Joe Biden's electoral victory in the state, according to emails reviewed by ABC News.

