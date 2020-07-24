Transcript for ER doctor’s uphill recovery after beating COVID-19

Next, a long look back at the coronavirus. A doctor in houston spending more than a month on the a ventilator and six weeks in rehab. Kaylee Hartung reports from Houston. Reporter: In the battle against covid-19 tonight, he fought for 39 days. There were discussions when I was in the icu of is it time to remove life support? There are a lot of days when it looks like he wouldn't leave the icu unit. Keep breathing. I'm breathing. Tonight, a firsthand account of what recovery looks and feels like. When I first came out of the icu, I couldn't don of this. Reporter: Dr. Lashley spent the past six weeks at this Houston rehab facility. One, two, three. Nice. Reporter: Relearning the most basic functions. You got this. You can do it. Breathe. One, two, three. Nice job, nice job, grant. Reporter: Today an emotional reunion. Hey, kids. Hi, daddy. Love you. Grateful to be with his family again. Reporter: How good does it feel to be able to hug your dad? Good. So good. Reporter: It wasn't easy, but now he's heading home. I couldn't have told you three or four weeks ago this would happen. Reporter: In Houston they can't test fast enough. Today, the mayor thanking health-care workers from new Reporter: The demand for testing surging across the country as cases ride. In the bay area it's a ten-day wait to even get a test. With providers turning some people away, Melanie molina said she felt the need to exaggerate her symptoms to get an appointment. I felt like everything should count, because I want to protect the people I'm around. Kaylee, we heard in your report and saw how hard sit to recover from this virus. Now in a new CDC finding, even in less severe cases symptoms can linger for weeks? Reporter: Tom, recovery from covid can take a long time. Even in young adults with no chronic conditions. This study finding 1 in 5 previously healthy adults say they weren't back to their usual health in as many as three weeks after testing positive. We do stay in Texas as we move on to tropical storm Hanna.

