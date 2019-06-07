Transcript for Explosion in South Florida injures at least 20 people

explosion at a Florida shopping center. The blast happening in plantation, Florida. Not far from Miami and ft. Lauderdale. Shock waves felt a mile away. Right after the blast a frantic search for survivors. Canine teams called. One person having to dive under his car to escape the debris that was coming down. More than 20 people injured, many of them hospitalized. A father telling us he and his children are lucky to be alive tonight. ABC's Victor Oquendo is there. He starts us off. Reporter: Tonight, investigators on the scene of this massive explosion that rocked a south Florida shopping center, working to determine a cause. The building across from an la fitness decimated, the debris field stretching across several parking lots in plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale. The entire inside of the store I was in just caved in. Reporter: Those inside the gym at the time making their way outside amid the chaos. Windows blown out. The front destroyed. Watch this nest camera from a home a mile away. The homeowner says her entire house shook. This cell phone video showing the aftermath. Guillermo villa tells us he was about to charge his Tesla SUV when he heard the explosion. There were pieces of branches falling. It was crazy. Reporter: He said diving underneath the front of the car likely saved his life. I was thinking I could be in an ambulance, a hospital, or a plastic bag, it was so close up, I'm blessed. Reporter: Plumes of smoke rising from the scene. This father of three saying they just left the mall before the blast. We were about 50 yards. Behind us everything exploded. Right after you left? Right after we left. If I had been getting my kids in the car 15 seconds before -- Reporter: Search dogs canvassed the area for anyone possibly trapped. 23 people injured. More than a dozen treated at hospitals. At this point nobody was killed. Thank goodness for that. As bad as it is, it could have been a lot worse. Victor Oquendo joins us live now from the scene of that explosion. Victor, anywhere you look you see the devastation. We heard the chief say it could have been so much worse. Are authorities closer to determining a cause? The initial call was for a gas explosion. When firefighters arrived a hazmat team found a gas leak. It's too early to know if that's what to blame for all this. The ATF is here as well. Tom? Victor Oquendo for us tonight.

