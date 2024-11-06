'Extreme fire' warnings issued in California as dry, windy conditions spread 2 blazes

The National Weather Service issued a rare red flag warning Wednesday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties alerting of an "extreme fire risk" from Malibu into the San Gabriel Mountains.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live