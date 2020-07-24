Transcript for Father reunites with wife, 3 kids after monthslong COVID-19 battle

Finally tonight, "America strong." Reporter: When New York City ems worker pat Mcnulty started working on the front lines in March, he and his wife Abby had to make a difficult decision. Within 24 hours, we're just like this thing is getting really, really aggressive, and I'm going to be exposed. I was terrified. My wife's terrified. Reporter: The couple decided to separate. Abby taking their two children, ivy and Callum, 160 miles away to live with relatives in Rhode Island. The separation from my family, it was terrifying. I didn't know if I was going to see them again. The family trying to stay connected, including having family zoom dinners. But pat was starting to miss major milestones. Happy birthday. Reporter: Like his daughter ivy's 8th date of birth day. The separation especially tough on Callum. Usually towards the end of the day, when he got tired, he would have a -- "I miss daddy. I miss daddy." I felt the exact same way. Reporter: So with pat's birthday coming up and his children wanting to celebrate. Their parents knew the time was right to reunite the family. And we put a plan in place, and pat, you had been dreaming about that moment. Reporter: And here's that Oh, many I god, daddy! I look at my side, and they're there. Just a really pure and beautiful moment. Reporter: 8-year-old ivy making the fast dash to get to her father first. Daddy! Reporter: 103 days later, the family finally reunited. I just wanted them. I wanted to protect them, get them into my arms, my whole family. En why, just really grateful. Glad they're back together. Thanks so much for watching I'm Tom llamas. See you right back here tomorrow. Stay safe. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.