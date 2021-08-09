Transcript for Female survivors share their 9/11 stories

Finally, a note about later tonight. ABC news marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 all week and this evening, robin Roberts with the women of 9/11, including the last woman pulled from the rubble alive, with robin 20 years later. I was just praying and asking god to show me a sign, show me a miracle. Reporter: What did you say to god? Please give me a second chance. If you pull me out from this rubble, I promise I will do your will and I would change my life. Reporter: As night fell, rescue teams desperately continued to dig, searching for signs of life. Did you have any sense of time, how much time had been passing? Did you know if it was night, if it was morning? No. I felt cold at one point, very cold, I was shivering, my body was like shivering. Reporter: By morning on September 12th, they were still searching as Janelle lay trapped beneath them. I felt like I was going to give up and I could hear the noises coming up and I see someone, I see someone, she's alive, she's alive. And I could hear them coming closer and, like, above me. Somebody grabbed my hand. "I got you." Reporter: Firemen finally pulled Janelle out, 27 hours after the collapse of the north tower. When I felt that sun hit my face, I knew my family was going to be so happy and I could hear the crowd cheering on, saying, oh, thank god, thank god, we got one. It is a powerful hour. Robin's special 20 years later, the women of 9/11, tonight 9:00 P.M. Eastern, right here. Good night.

