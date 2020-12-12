Fighter pilot killed in the F-16 crash identified

The Wisconsin National Guard shared a photo of 37-year-old captain Durwood Hawk Jones with his wife and two children. Jones did not survive when his jet crashed in Michigan earlier this week.
12/12/20

