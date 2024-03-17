Final day of voting in Russia's presidential election

Thousands are protesting Vladimir Putin's rule as he gets set for his fifth term as president following a landslide re-election. ABC News' Lama Hasan reports.

March 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live