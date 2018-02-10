Transcript for Ford Motor Co. celebrates 100th anniversary of Rouge factory complex

with just one pill. Made in America. The factory celebrating its 100th birthday, and one worker who has been showing up there for nearly 70 years. The year was 1918, and an automobile plant was born. The great river rouge plant of the Ford motor company is a bee hive of activity. Reporter: The Ford rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan. Now turning 100. Surviving the great depression, the wars. 28 different vehicle models, the model a and B, the thunderbird, the mustang. And now one of the most popular models, the F-150. And this number tonight. 7,500 workers in the plant, including 86-year-old Willie Fulton Jr. He's been clocking in for 65 years, getting up at 4:00 A.M. Every day, I fix my breakfast. Oatmeal, toast, coffee. Reporter: At work by 6:00 A.M., inspecting the F-150s. What's kept him for nearly seven decades? He says Ford is family. A Ford is a family. So, that's what made me stay. Reporter: And his work family tonight -- Hi, David! Reporter: -- Celebrating their factory turning 100. Made in America! Woo! Happy 100th birthday. And way to go Willie. Get some rest, that alarm early at 4:00 A.M. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.