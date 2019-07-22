Transcript for 'Foul play was involved' in death of University of Mississippi student

Here at home tonight, the mystery death of a college student in Mississippi. Authorities do suspect foul play tonight, and here's ABC's day Adrienne Bankert now. Reporter: Tonight, police are looking for whoever may have killed 21-year-old college student Alexandria "Ally" kostial. Investigators say she was discovered dead over the weekend near the university of Mississippi, known as ole miss. Ally's father, Keith kostial, posted on Facebook ally had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at ole miss. Writing online that police "Communicated to us that our beautiful dear ally was the victim of a homicide." The sheriff's department saying one of their deputies found her body about 20 miles from campus and that "Foul play was a school official shared in a statement, "We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community." And tonight, ally's sorority sisters are paying tribute to her on social media. One writes, "She was the brightest light and always had a smile on her face. She truly was a ray of sunshine." Authorities say they're following several leads at this time. The state bureau of investigations, as well as police, are assisting in the case. David? Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.