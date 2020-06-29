Transcript for Front-line hospital workers finally reunite with children

Finally tonight, America strong. The sacrifices they made and the children waiting for them to return. That's little George and there was no holding him back. Three months since he's seen his mom. She's a nurse in England, Charlotte Cole, separated from her 2-year-old because of her work on the front lines. She said, "I've never seen him run so fast and he grabbed onto us so tightly. I never wanted to let him go." In some case, health care workers finally able to reunite with their children after making tough decisions to keep them safe from exposure. Mary Ann, a doctor at Boston medical center, working with covid patients. Seeing her children for the first time in more than 90 days. I really love my kids and it's really good to have my kids. Reporter: She's just landed at the Sacramento airport to reunite with her children, separated bill more than 2,000 miles while they were staying with maernts. I knew that I was going to be leading a covid team and I said, dad, it might be for three to six months. And he said, I don't care. Reporter: In Phoenix, taking its toll, especially on the young ones. 4-year-old paisley, thinking she was going to watch planes take off with her dad, when this moment happened. Mommy! Reporter: Surprised when she realized her mom, Callie, is back home. I missed you. Reporter: Mom, a pediatric nurse, went to New York to work on the front lines. Seeing her daughter after 68 days. A reminder, the sacrifices these health care workers make stretch from the hospital, all the way home. We love seeing those reunions. Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I'll see you right back here With Con Edison, you have the power.

