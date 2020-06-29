Transcript for Golden State Killer admits to dozens of violent crimes

Now to the chilling confessions of a serial killer in California. The golden state killer today pleading guilty to more than a dozen murders and admitting to dozens of sex assaults. Families and surviving victims face-to-face with the now trail killer as he claims responsibility for the horrifying attacks that began four decades ago. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Today, the feeble man in that origin jumpsuit confessing. I admit. Reporter: He admitted he's the golden state killer. One of the most sadistic and elusive serial killers in 13 murders and 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. Reporter: One after another, prosecutors from 11 counties reading the counts. So many victims and survivors, the hearing had to be moved to a ballroom with a 2,000-seat capacity. But in a powerful moment, his victims, known as Jane does, defiantly standing up in court to face Deangelo. During his reign of terror, Deangelo would taunt police and his victims with phone calls long after the attacks. Gonna kill you. Gonna kill you. Reporter: He was captured living in plain sight in 2018. We found the need until the haystack. And it was right here in Sacramento. Reporter: Investigators linking DNA from a door handle and a discarded tissue to decades-old crime scene DNA. Just before the hearing, survivors huddling tonight. Does it give you any satisfaction to see him there admitting to his crimes? Huge amount of satisfaction. I'm pretty overwhelmed, so, didn't have a lot of great words right now, but yes. Reporter: And by pleading guilty tonight, Tom, Deangelo spared himself the death penalty. Now, all those victims you saw standing up when his crimes against them were read in court, they will have a chance to confront him again during his sentencing in August when they read their victim impact statements. Matt, thank you. Tonight, the fire threat across the southwest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.