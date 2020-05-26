Transcript for Gov. Cuomo rings bell at New York Stock Exchange

And crowds outside in many parts of the country over the weekend. Many Americans eager to get outside and see people again. But there are images that troubled many. How close is too close? Are some Americans putting people at risk? And the American lives lost, now nearly 99,000. Health officials have asked hundreds to self-quarantine for 14 days. It is a reopening that comes with risks, we all know that. And turning points as well, as we saw in New York City tonight. Here again, Tom llamas. Reporter: Today, for the first time in months, wall Street opened to the new normal. Lines for temperature checks to get on the floor of the New York stock exchange. The governor ringing the bell and reopening the floor. Traders wearing masks and socially distanced. The market today surging despite that grim milestone looming. Nearly 100,000 American lives lost to the virus. The president insisting the toll could have been much higher. If we didn't act quickly and smartly, we would've had, in my opinion and in the opinion of others, anywhere from 10 to 20 and maybe even 25 times the number of deaths. Reporter: But tonight renewed concern after scenes like these over the weekend. Social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can't social distance and you're outside, you must wear a mask. Reporter: From beaches to pool parties like this one in Houston. To this crowded bar in Arizona. Many Americans close together and many without masks. If you're worried about it, stay home. If you don't want to catch it, stay home. Reporter: After back to back pool parties at Missouri's lake of the ozarks, health officials urging anyone there to self-quarantine for 14 days. It seems like the younger generation doesn't have any fear here. Reporter: Tonight, cases of the virus still rising across 14 states, including in Alabama. The mayor of Montgomery telling our Marcus Moore they're low on icu beds. Is it too soon to open Alabama and this city? Absolutely. It's too soon and I think the we have to make sure that we are being guided by the data and not the dollars. Reporter: But tonight, signs of progress in New York state. In the suburb of new Rochelle, a slow re-opening. Kamesha salmon opening her store up for the first time in nearly two months. I understand the pandemic, but you also have to understand I have two children. They got to eat. I still have bills, nothing changed. Tom, I know you were in new Rochelle tonight. And restrictions in New York City still in place. Reporter: That's right, David. No date has been set to reopen, that has frustrated some new yorkers. But the governor and mayor have both said it's still not safe to reopen New York City. It will likely reopen in phases during the first few weeks of June. There is still major concern about minority communities in the city. Tom, thank you. Amid all of those, a new war

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.