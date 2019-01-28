Transcript for Government shutdown cost $11 billion to economy

Tonight, hundreds of thousands of American workers are back on the job. The government now back open, but the cost of the shutdown to the American economy, $11 billion. Now reopen for three weeks, but the president is now warning if no wall, there could be another shutdown. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: The white house today refused to rule out another government shutdown when funding runs out on February 15th. Is the president really willing to go through another shutdown if he can't get any money out of the Democrats for the border wall? The president doesn't want to go through another shutdown. Reporter: But is he willing to? The goal is border security and protecting the American people. Reporter: But in an interview with "The Wall Street journal," the president himself put the chances of a deal with Democrats as, quote, "Less than 50-50." That's not reassuring to federal employees and their families. Christine Kroll, whose husband serves in the coast guard in California, tapped into her savings to get through this shutdown. I'm afraid that we're going to be in the same exact position in three weeks. Do I turn my bills back on auto pay? Do I go back and pay all these bills that I've turned off or do

