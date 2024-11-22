Ground beef recalled nationwide due to suspected E. coli contamination

The recall encompasses more than 167,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to restaurants from the Detroit-based Wolverine Packing Company. At least 15 people were sickened in Minnesota, officials said. 

November 22, 2024

