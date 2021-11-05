Transcript for Heartbreaking images capture breadth of ongoing border crisis

We turn next tonight here to the disturbing new images from the southern border tonight. A Texas farmer finding five unaccompanied migrant girls on his property. Authorities say the girls range in age from 11 months old to 7 years old and they were alone. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, these heartbreaking images capturing the breadth of an ongoing border crisis. Texas congressman Tony Gonzales sharing this photo on Twitter. A farmer finding these five little girls alone on his land Sunday, along the Rio grande river. His wife posting videos on Facebook to document the tragedy. This is one of our worker's wives right here taking care of this tiny one. No one with these children. Reporter: Three of the girls are from Honduras, the oldest just 7 years old. The two others from Guatemala, including an 11-month-old baby. Border patrol taking the girls into custody before reviewing footage. Car seats. We're going to need car seats. Reporter: With the temperature reaching at least 100 degrees, the farmer telling the congressman they gave the girls food, water and Shea. It was really hot. I don't think they would've made it if I hadn't found them. Reporter: David, all five girls are in U.S. Custody tonight and the surge we have seen at the u.s./mexico border has left more than 20,000 children in HHS care at those long-term facilities. And David, that number has tripled since February. All right, Marcus Moore in Houston. Thank you, Marcus.

