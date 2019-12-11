-
Now Playing: Military targets Generation Z in new recruitment campaign
-
Now Playing: This college a capella group stuns the internet with its Billie Eilish mashup
-
Now Playing: Honoring the veterans and thanking the military still fighting
-
Now Playing: Dog gets loose, stops traffic on Houston highway
-
Now Playing: Apple cofounder: Cardholder credit limits favor men over women
-
Now Playing: At least 2 hurt when natural-gas blast levels West Virginia home
-
Now Playing: Vaping patient receives double-lung transplant in Detroit
-
Now Playing: World War II veteran shares his secret to living life
-
Now Playing: Boy shares what mother said when Mexican ambush began
-
Now Playing: Democrats preparing for public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving storm grounds hundreds of flights across US
-
Now Playing: Ex-Marine wanted after allegedly killing mother’s boyfriend
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Anna Kendrick calls Christmas 'the most joyful time of the year'
-
Now Playing: Gymnast dies after training accident
-
Now Playing: 97-year-old WWII veteran rides in B-17 bomber
-
Now Playing: Brother of 11-year-old shot and killed taken in custody
-
Now Playing: Fast food employees fired for refusing to serve officer: Police
-
Now Playing: WWII veterans lay wreaths in Washington, D.C.
-
Now Playing: Honoring those who serve on Veterans Day
-
Now Playing: Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash