Transcript for Hundreds still missing in Europe after historic flood

And now to the catastrophic losses after the flooding in Europe. At least 199 people killed, nearly 300 still missing after the violent storms and powerful flood waters destroying entire some that had survived for hundreds of years. So many of these images. And Maggie Rulli is in Germany tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as families pick through the devastation trying to salvage what they can, first responders are still searching for hundreds still missing in Germany and Belgium. After floods that German weather authorities say were the worst in at least 500 years. Many areas are still hard to reach. It's hard to believe that this used to be a road, those flood waters so powerful it ripped up the pavement, opening a sinkhole. It's now just a pile of twisted pipe and chopped-up concrete. In the town of roitzheim, amid the sinkholes and mud, cars are tossed like toys, windows smashed, hanging off of exposed underground pipes. Roofs crumbling as flood waters ripped through the base of buildings. Nearby, military vehicles brought in to help with recovery. This is what's left of arminia friebe's hometown. See the whole life of people in your neighborhood on the street, everything is broken. Reporter: She and her husband now trying to help save it. David, officials are saying this kind of vast devastation will take billions of dollars to repair. But right now, the focus is on getting life-saving supplies to people who need it. A problem that could last for weeks. Maggie, thank you. Back here at home this evening, to the economy.

