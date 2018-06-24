Transcript for Hundreds of protestors continue to demand justice at the Texas border

Meantime, there's chaos at the border. The trump administration using a Plano reunite the immit families more than 2,000 children separated their parents in the past two months. Some seen on this bus in tex. Tonight, Ms Moore has traveled across the border T Mexico, where LE are gathering, hoping to get to America. Free the children now! Reporter: Tonight, protests continue along the tas border. What do we want? Justi Reporter: Hundreds of monstrators at a port ntry in toro demanding answers on those immigrant child separated from their families. The trudministration ld provide evidence for each and evy child who has been united. Reporter: These are the es of the young children being transported from a procng center in McAllen, S. Massachusetts senator Elizabeth warrenring that facili today. It's a disturbingicture. There are Chilen by themselves. I saw a 6-month-d baby. Rorter: Late tonight, 32 parents separated from their children, released to the custody of a sheltn El Paso. Overnight, dhs saying 500 children are already back with their parents, but still over 2,000 children in separated. Many people who rethe U.S. Border, but are turned away, end up in cities like in Mexico, where they wait for the next opportunity to S. Isidro Solis fled violence in his native Honduras. We met the 37-year-old and his wife and kid this migrant shelter in Mexico. He says he's willing to risk it all to one day see his family's safe passa I want to take my family to E U.S. I can't go back to Hons. I cannot. If I go back to Honduras, ey'll kill my family. And Marcus joining live. You spent much othe day across the border in Mexico, talking to those migrants who des the terrible condis in their native country. How rmined are Ty to reach the U.S.? Reporter: There's reanse of desperation. Many of them say they'll stop at nothing to cross the border. One man told me he plans to try to cross again next week whit? Marcus, thank Y Nexto the shooting death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.